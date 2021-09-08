Wendy's Brings Back Boo! Books to Benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation

Wendy's fang-tastic Boo! Books are back and better than ever. Wendy's Boo! Books are just $1 and include five coupons for free Jr. Frosty treats and one BOO!nus app-exclusive offer for a free any size Fry with any purchase.

Proceeds from Boo! Books support Wendy's commitment to finding forever families for more children waiting in foster care by partnering with the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption (DTFA). The DTFA supports the hiring of adoption recruiters who work with smaller caseloads of children in foster care, ensuring they have enough time and resources to find the right home for every child. The recruiters use a child-focused recruitment model proven to be up to 3x more effective at serving children in foster care who are often overlooked.

Wendy's Boo! Books are available for purchase now through October 31, 2021, at participating Wendy's locations. Jr. Frosty coupons may be redeemed until December 31, 2021.

By purchasing a Boo! Books coupon book—or maybe two or three—Wendy's customers are helping to raise more than $5 million which will make more family moments possible for children in foster care.

Not to mention, Boo! Books allow customers to ditch the tempting mega bags of candy for a much cooler treat to distribute to trick-or-treaters this Halloween.

Snag your new go-to trick-or-treat find at your nearest Wendy's for just $1. You can also order via the mobile app or through Wendy's self-order kiosks—simply add your Boo! Books by going to the "Give Something Back" category within the menu to add them to your order.