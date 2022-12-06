Wendy's Brings Back Frosty Key Tag Promotion

WHAT:

Wendy's continues its "Season of Giving" by bringing back its sweet Wendy's Frosty Key Tag promotion. By purchasing a Frosty Key Tag for just $2, fans will receive one free Jr. Frosty, including the new, limited-time Peppermint Frosty, with any purchase every. single. day. in 2023.

The campaign supports Wendy's charity of choice, the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, and their commitment to finding safe, loving and permanent homes for children waiting in foster care. A cooldeal to warm your heart.

WHERE & WHEN: Now through January 29, 2023, fans can purchase Wendy's Frosty Key Tags in three ways:

In Restaurant: Simply ask to add a Frosty Key Tag when placing an order.

Simply ask to add a Frosty Key Tag when placing an order. Wendy's Mobile App : Once purchased in the Wendy's app, fans will immediately receive their Frosty Key Tag as a mobile offer which can be applied to mobile orders or added to their Wendy's Rewards card for in-restaurant scanning.

: Once purchased in the Wendy's app, fans will immediately receive their Frosty Key Tag as a mobile offer which can be applied to mobile orders or added to their Wendy's Rewards card for in-restaurant scanning. Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption's Website : For the ultimate stocking stuffer, you can purchase Frosty Key Tags in bulk on the Foundation's website.

WHY:

For three decades, Wendy's has been passionate about raising critical funds and awareness of the urgent need for forever families for children and youth in foster care. The Foundation's evidence-based, child-focused recruitment model supports the hiring of adoption professionals who work with smaller caseloads of children in foster care, ensuring that they have enough time and resources to find the right home for every child. There's no better time to support the Foundation's mission to dramatically increase the number of adoptions of children waiting in North America's foster care systems than during Wendy's "Season of Giving."