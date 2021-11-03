Wendy's Brings Back Frosty Key Tags and Free Drink Offer for National Adoption MOnth

During National Adoption Month this November, Wendy's is continuing its "Season of Giving" by bringing back not one, but two fan-favorite promotions: Wendy's Frosty Key Tags and in-app free soft drink offer from Coca-Cola and Dr Pepper. The campaigns support Wendy's commitment to finding loving, permanent homes for children in foster care by partnering with the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption (DTFA).

Frosty Key Tags are back and sweeter than ever! By purchasing a Key Tag for just $2, fans will receive one free Jr. Frosty with any purchase every. single. day. in 2022. As if you needed another reason to enjoy free Jr. Frosty treats all year long, proceeds from Frosty Key Tag sales go directly to the DTFA! Free In-App Drink Offer: Receive a free beverage of any kind with any purchase from our friends at Coca-Cola and Dr Pepper. Every time fans redeem the in-app offer for a free soft drink, Coca-Cola and Dr Pepper will make a donation to the DTFA. The offer refreshes daily all November. A free drink at Wendy's every day? Cheers to that!

For nearly three decades, Wendy's has been passionate about raising funds and awareness of the urgent need for adoptive families for youth in foster care. The DTFA's child-focused recruitment model supports the hiring of adoption professionals who work with smaller caseloads of children in foster care, ensuring they have enough time and resources to find the right home for every child. There's no better time to support the DTFA's mission to dramatically increase the number of adoptions of children waiting in North America's foster care systems than during Wendy's "Season of Giving."

