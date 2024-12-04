The countdown is on, and the wait is nearly over! Wendy’s beloved Frosty Key Tags are officially returning to restaurants and in-app on December 9. The $3 Frosty Key Tag offers fans free Jr. Frosty Treats with purchase all year long – an extra sweet deal at a great value.

Proceeds from each Frosty Key Tag sold will directly benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption and its commitment to find safe, loving and permanent homes for children waiting in foster care.

WHERE & WHEN:

Just in time for the holidays, Wendy’s fans can purchase a Frosty Key Tag from December 9, 2024, through February 16, 2025, at participating U.S. Wendy’s locations. A free Jr. Frosty with purchase can be redeemed using the physical keychain or digital version in the Wendy’s app from December 9, 2024, through December 31, 2025.

WHY:

Wendy’s Frosty Key Tags are beloved by fans of all ages as a personal gift or stocking stuffer for family and friends. Share sweet season’s greetings with the community through Frosty Key Tags— from the mail carrier to teacher to a stranger in a grocery store—everyone is sure to love this year-round treat. Plus, each Frosty Key Tag purchase directly helps find forever families for youth in foster care by supporting the Foundation.

To date, the Foundation has helped find forever families for more than 14,800 children across the U.S. and Canada. To learn more about Frosty Key Tags and how Wendy’s is working to make more family moments possible, visit Wendy’s Frosty Key Tags or the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.

HOW:

Head to your nearest Wendy’s for a physical keychain or check out the mobile app to purchase a digital Frosty Key Tag. If interested in purchasing a bulk order, visit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.