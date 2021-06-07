Wendy's Brings Back Strawberry Chicken Salad

Wendy's Summer Strawberry Chicken Salad has returned.

The item is made with hand-picked strawberries, crisp Applewood smoked bacon, savory Tuscan cheese blend topped with a sweet and tangy Champagne Vinaigrette–all on top of a bed of freshly chopped lettuce and spring mix for a sweet and savory experience.

"From our Jalapeño Popper Chicken Salad to our Southwest Avocado Salad and now, our new Summer Strawberry Chicken Salad, we consistently lean into on-trend ingredients to give our customers flavorful salad options they can't find anywhere else," says Carl Loredo, Wendy's U.S. Chief Marketing Officer. "Others have chosen to step away from salads, but we're going to keep being there for our customers when that fresh, summer salad craving hits."

"Wendy's new Summer Strawberry Chicken Salad packs unbeatable and seasonally relevant flavors so fans can not only have a salad they feel good about eating, but one that doesn't sacrifice fresh, craveable flavors or cost a fortune," says John Li, Vice President of Culinary Innovation for The Wendy's Company. "The mouthwatering build combines hand-picked strawberries, crisp Applewood smoked bacon and a savory Tuscan cheese blend finished off with warm freshly grilled chicken, praline almonds and a sweet and tangy Champagne Vinaigrette–all on top of a bed of freshly chopped lettuce and spring mix for a sweet and savory experience. We're intentional about crafting our salads for enjoyment, and it shows."

Customers can snag the summer-packed salad online, via the Wendy's mobile app or in-restaurant at your nearest Wendy's for $6.99. Not to mention, if you download and order through the Wendy's app, you can earn two times the Wendy's Rewards points on all salad purchases from June 7-June 13.

It gets better–Wendy's fans can get their hands on the new Summer Strawberry Chicken Salad for free through Grubhub when they order $15 or more from June 9-13, 2021, or until supplies last.