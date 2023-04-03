Wendy's Canada Introduces 'We Keep it Fresh' Campaign

Wendy's Canada announced a fresh new campaign, "We Keep It Fresh," inspired by Wendy's long-standing commitment to fresh-made, quality food and forward-leaning innovation across its more than 415 restaurants in Canada. The new campaign highlights Wendy's fresh take in showing up for fans, delivering craveable menu items, innovative restaurant design standards, new sustainability goals and fresh deals for customers to enjoy more Wendy's favorites.

"In a world of microwaves and warming trays, cut corners and frozen everything, Wendy's was built upon a commitment to quality and keeping it fresh," says Liz Geraghty, Chief Marketing Officer, International, The Wendy's Company. "We keep it fresh in meeting our fans where and how they want to enjoy Wendy's favorites by evolving our restaurants, menu and through the ways we connect with customers and the communities we serve."

Wendy's iconic, fresh, never frozen Canadian beef and commitment to quality hasn't changed as the brand innovates with new menu offerings, cutting edge technology, enhancing customer, crew and digital experiences, and creating new ways to recruit franchisees to help grow the brand, including:

Fresh Deals: Now through April 23rd, Wendy's fans can wake up on the right side of breakfast with a new $5 Croissant deal. The new mouth-watering deal includes a breakfast sandwich on a 120-layer butter croissant, with a freshly cracked Canadian grade A egg and your choice of a grilled square sausage patty or oven-baked Applewood smoked bacon paired with a side of hot and crispy small seasoned potatoes. Fresh deals are just one way Wendy's serves up value to fans with quality, craveable menu items at an affordable price.

Wendy's new "We Keep It Fresh" campaign will begin rolling out across Canada with new brand creative and in-restaurant merchandising.