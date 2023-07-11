Wendy's Canada Offers $1 Large Fry

Wendy’s Canada is turning National French Fry Day (July 13) into Fry Week—so fans can properly celebrate “fry-day” every single day this week.

WHERE & WHEN:

Fry-Fanatics are in luck this Fry July, with $1 Large Hot & Crispy Fry through July 16. This offer is limited to one-time use per day per customer.

WHY:

This National Fry Day, fries deserve to be celebrated. So, that’s exactly what Wendy’s is setting out to do. Fans can indulge in a perfect balance between the hot potato and subtle crispiness—and eat “fries” all week long.

HOW:

Download the Wendy's mobile app and head to your nearest Wendy’s to claim this delicious deal you won’t want to miss.