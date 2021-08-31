Wendy's Dials Up New Big Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger

Wendy's is making your cheesy, bacon-filled dreams come true with the launch of the new Big Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger. The third addition to the Made to Crave lineup this year, this unforgettable sandwich flips the notion of a traditional bacon cheeseburger on its bun with unparalleled culinary sophistication and an explosion of big, bold flavors.

"As the home of the number one bacon cheeseburger, we had a desire to dial-up what we do best and create a flavorful, pub-fare style sandwich featuring more bacon, more cheddar and more innovation," says John Li, Vice President of Culinary Innovation at The Wendy's Company. "The result is an unexpected, melt-in-your-mouth sandwich with huge craft flavors that deliver on our promise of always being craveable and affordable."

The new Big Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger boasts Wendy's fresh, never frozen beef topped with its signature Applewood smoked bacon cooked fresh daily, a custom bacon sauce with a hint of sweetness, crispy onions, American cheese anda creamy, tangy cheddar cheese spread all housed in a first-of-its-kind cheddar bun, toasted to perfection.

Ready to experience more? Purchase the new Big Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger via Wendy's drive-thru, contactless pickup via mobile order or through delivery with the Wendy's app, DoorDash, GrubHub, Postmates, and Uber Eats. And don't forget, when you order via the Wendy's app, Wendy's website or at a restaurant, you'll earn points towards free food with Wendy's Rewards.