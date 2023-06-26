Wendy's Doubles Down on DoorDash Deals

Wendy's and DoorDash are doubling down on their Summer of DashPass deals so DashPass members can satisfy cravings from a.m. to p.m.

Now through Wednesday, June 28, DashPass members can enjoy $8 off Wendy's breakfast orders of $15 or more and $10 off Wendy's orders after 10 p.m. that hit a $20 minimum.

WHAT IS SUMMER OF DASHPASS?

Summer of DashPass is five jam-packed weeks of huge deals available exclusively for DashPass members who receive $0 delivery fees, reduced service fees and member-only benefits on eligible orders.

WHERE & WHEN:

These a.m. and p.m. deals are available exclusively at Wendy's on DoorDash for DashPass members nationwide now through Wednesday, June 28.

HOW: