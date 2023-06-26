    Wendy's Doubles Down on DoorDash Deals

    Industry News | June 26, 2023
    Wendy's Dash Pass graphic.
    Wendy's
    The promotion runs through Wednesday, June 28.

    Wendy's and DoorDash are doubling down on their Summer of DashPass deals so DashPass members can satisfy cravings from a.m. to p.m. 

    Now through Wednesday, June 28, DashPass members can enjoy $8 off Wendy's breakfast orders of $15 or more and $10 off Wendy's orders after 10 p.m. that hit a $20 minimum. 

    WHAT IS SUMMER OF DASHPASS?

    Summer of DashPass is five jam-packed weeks of huge deals available exclusively for DashPass members who receive $0 delivery fees, reduced service fees and member-only benefits on eligible orders.

    WHERE & WHEN:
    These a.m. and p.m. deals are available exclusively at Wendy's on DoorDash for DashPass members nationwide now through Wednesday, June 28.

    HOW:

    • Step 1: Open the DoorDash app from Monday, June 26 through Wednesday, June 28 during breakfast hours or late-night hours and head to the Wendy's storefront
    • Step 2: 
      • A.M. Early Birds: Add $15 or more worth of Wendy's breakfast items to your cart (excluding taxes and fees) to be eligible for an $8 discount between 6:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. (local time).    
      • P.M. Night Owls: Add $20 or more worth of Wendy's items to your cart (excluding taxes and fees) to be eligible for a $10 discount after 10 p.m. until close (local time).      
    • Step 3: Head to check out and the discount will automatically apply if you're a DashPass member. 
    • Step 4: 
      • A.M. Early Birds: Enjoy $8 off of your $15+ DoorDash Wendy's order while redemptions last.
      • P.M. Night Owls: Enjoy $10 off of your $20+ DoorDash Wendy's order while redemptions last.
    • Step 5: Sit back and wait for your Dasher to arrive.
