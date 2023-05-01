Wendy's Encourages Customers to Donate During National Foster Care Month

Wendy's fans are invited to 'Make a Biggie Difference' in partnership with Coca-Cola and Dr Pepper this May in honor of National Foster Care Month. With a simple scan of the QR code located on select Wendy's bags, consumers automatically unlock a $5 donation to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption to help the Foundation find forever families for children waiting in foster care. It really is that easy to support. A simple scan can make a biggie difference.

By scanning, new Wendy's app users can even score a free 10-piece Chicken Nuggets with any purchase. Get rewarded for doing good.

HOW:

Supporting foster care adoption is a biggie deal, but helping make a difference is as easy as 1,2,3:

Step One: Order your Wendy's favorites

Step Two: Secure your fresh, hot order and look for the QR code on your 'Make a Biggie Difference' Wendy's bag

Step Three: Open your phone's camera app and scan the 'Make a Biggie Difference' QR code to trigger the donation

That's it! With every scan, Coca-Cola and Dr Pepper will donate $5 to support the Foundation's mission of dramatically increasing the number of adoptions for children waiting in North America's foster care systems, up to $500,000. And, if you want to make an even biggier difference, you can further support by donating additional funds to the Foundation when you scan.

WHERE & WHEN:

During National Foster Care Month May 1-31, fans can scan to support the Foundation by placing an order at participating Wendy's restaurants nationwide.

WHY:

This National Foster Care Month, Wendy's continues its longstanding commitment to making more family moments possible for children in foster care. Over the past three decades, Wendy's and its customers have raised nearly $300 million for the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. Through its national awareness campaigns and life-changing programs, like Wendy's Wonderful Kids, which implements an evidence-based, child-focused recruitment model to find the right family for every child, the Foundation has found permanent families for more than 13,000 children in the United States and Canada. Dine and scan to help continue supporting this important work because you scan 'Make a Biggie Difference'.