Wendy's Finishes Summer with Hot Deals in August

To close out Hot Deal Summer, Wendy’s is kicking off August with sizzlin’ savings in the Wendy’s app.

FYI: Other than BOGO for $1 and Grubhub, the below offers can be redeemed by visiting the “Offers” section in the app Reward Store or on the website. From there, simply apply the deal to your mobile/web order or use the offer in-restaurant by adding to your digital rewards card before scanning at the counter or drive-thru.

Roadtrip with Wendy’s :

99¢ 4 PC Nuggets: Score 4pc Nuggets for only 99¢ with any purchase now through 8/13. This offer refreshes daily.

Still Craving More Chicken? $1 Crispy Chicken Sandwich with any Purchase: Enjoy a one time-use $1 Crispy Chicken Sandwich with any purchase from 8/14 through 8/20, and 8/28 through 9/3.

Free Fries with any Purchase: To close out the season from 8/21 through 8/27, Wendy’s famous hot & crispy fries (any size) are free with any purchase when you use the Wendy’s app. This offer is one time-use only, so fry-deem while you can.

Treat your Bestie to BOGO for $1:

BOGO for $1: Grab a friend and enjoy BOGO for $1 NOW for a limited time. Choose from a Dave’s Single, Spicy Chicken Sandwich (or swap for Classic Chicken), 10pc Nuggets or Medium Frosty and get another one of these for only $1. To bag a BOGO for $1, simply head to a participating Wendy’s or order via the Wendy’s mobile app – no digital scan necessary.

Hot & Spicy Summer Savings :

National Hot & Spicy Food Day x2 (8/19): Get 2x the rewards points on all orders of the Ghost Pepper Chicken Sandwich or Ghost Pepper Fries on National Hot & Spicy Food Day, 8/19.

Free Beverage with Ghost Pepper Sandwich: Purchase a Ghost Pepper Chicken Sandwich between 8/28 – 9/3, and you’ll receive a free soft drink to wash down the spice. This offer is one time-use only.

$2 OFF to Bring you Comfort During the 2nd Mercury in Retrograde of the Year:

$2 off Breakfast Combo: Enjoy $2 off any breakfast combo weekly, starting now.

$2 off Premium Combo: Enjoy $2 off any premium combo all month long, refreshing weekly.

$2 off Salad: Cool off with a one-time use $2 off any Wendy’s salad from 8/14 through 8/20 (yep, even fan-favorite Summer Strawberry Salad).

Deal-icious Deal-ivery Bonus:

For Grubhub+ Diners: free 10 PC Nugg with $20+ purchase: Summer night in? Grubhub+ diners can enjoy free 10pc Nuggets with any order worth $20+ on the Wendy’s Grubhub storefront now through 8/13.