    Wendy's Fires Up Deals for National Hamburger Month

    Industry News | May 10, 2023

    Wendy’s is celebrating big by bringing fans deals they can bite into and savor all month long.

    • National Hamburger Month, Fresh and Beefy Savings
      • National Hamburger Month - BOGO $1 Premium Hamburger: Buy one premium hamburger…get another for $1 when you order in the Wendy’s app. This deal refreshes weekly all month long.
      • National Hamburger Day – 1¢ Junior Bacon Cheeseburger with Any Purchase: Fans can celebrate National Hamburger Day with a 1¢ JBC with purchase when ordering in the Wendy’s app. This one-time use deal runs from Friday, 5/26 through Thursday, 6/1.
    • More Mouthwatering May Deals:
      • Free Crispy Chicken Sandwich with $10 Purchase: Level up your meal with a free Crispy Chicken BLT or Crispy Chicken Sandwich with $10 purchase. This one-time use deal runs from Monday, May 15 to Sunday, May 21 when you order through the Wendy’s app.
      • Free Soft Drink with Any Purchase: From Monday, May 29 to Sunday, June 4, get a soft drink for free with purchase with your in-app order. This is a one-time use deal only. 
      • $2 Off Breakfast Combo: From the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit to the Bacon, Egg & Swiss Croissant Combo, start your morning off right with $2 off any Breakfast Combo in the app. This deal refreshes weekly all month long.
      • $2 Off Premium Combo: Score $2 off any Premium Combo when you order through the Wendy’s app. This offer refreshes weekly all month long.
    • Wendy’s Always Delivers:
      • Uber Eats: From Wednesday, May 10 to Wednesday, May 31, score a Wendy’s BOGO Breakfast Croissant Sandwich

     

    But that’s not all! Fans can “Make a Biggie Difference” this month when they scan the QR code located on select Wendy’s bags to automatically unlock a $5 donation to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption in honor of National Foster Care Month.

    News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by WTWH Media LLC.

    read more