Wendy's Fires Up Deals for National Hamburger Month

Wendy’s is celebrating big by bringing fans deals they can bite into and savor all month long.
- National Hamburger Month, Fresh and Beefy Savings
- National Hamburger Month - BOGO $1 Premium Hamburger: Buy one premium hamburger…get another for $1 when you order in the Wendy’s app. This deal refreshes weekly all month long.
- National Hamburger Day – 1¢ Junior Bacon Cheeseburger with Any Purchase: Fans can celebrate National Hamburger Day with a 1¢ JBC with purchase when ordering in the Wendy’s app. This one-time use deal runs from Friday, 5/26 through Thursday, 6/1.
- More Mouthwatering May Deals:
- Free Crispy Chicken Sandwich with $10 Purchase: Level up your meal with a free Crispy Chicken BLT or Crispy Chicken Sandwich with $10 purchase. This one-time use deal runs from Monday, May 15 to Sunday, May 21 when you order through the Wendy’s app.
- Free Soft Drink with Any Purchase: From Monday, May 29 to Sunday, June 4, get a soft drink for free with purchase with your in-app order. This is a one-time use deal only.
- $2 Off Breakfast Combo: From the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit to the Bacon, Egg & Swiss Croissant Combo, start your morning off right with $2 off any Breakfast Combo in the app. This deal refreshes weekly all month long.
- $2 Off Premium Combo: Score $2 off any Premium Combo when you order through the Wendy’s app. This offer refreshes weekly all month long.
- Wendy’s Always Delivers:
- Uber Eats: From Wednesday, May 10 to Wednesday, May 31, score a Wendy’s BOGO Breakfast Croissant Sandwich
But that’s not all! Fans can “Make a Biggie Difference” this month when they scan the QR code located on select Wendy’s bags to automatically unlock a $5 donation to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption in honor of National Foster Care Month.
