Wendy's Frosty Boo! Books Return

WHAT:

This HalloWEENDY'sseason, Wendy's Frosty Boo! Books are BACK...but with an iconic sidekick. Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products and DC are joining forces with Wendy's, inviting fans to be a super hero and make more family moments possible for children waiting in foster care.

For just $1, super hero and Frosty fanatics alike can enjoy a DC-inspired coupon book with five free Jr. Frosty treats, featuring iconic Frosty characters dressed up as DC Super Heroes, including Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman. And the fun doesn't stop there – Wendy's is adding a sixth bonus coupon to redeem a $1.99 Wendy's Kids' Meal with any purchase. Talk about a super treat for the whole family!

And the sweetest of all – proceeds from each Frosty Boo! Books coupon book sold will directly benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption and its mission. For more than 15 years, Wendy's Frosty Boo! Books have supported the Foundation's work to find safe, loving and permanent homes for the more than 113,000 children in foster care.

(Psst...Wendy's Kids' Meals will also feature collectible DC toys and special-edition packaging for a limited time – a winning duo!)

WHERE & WHEN:

Wendy's DC-inspired Frosty Boo! Books are available for purchase now through October 31, 2023, at participating U.S. Wendy's locations. Free Jr. Frosty and $1.99 Kids' Meal coupons may be redeemed now until December 31, 2023.

WHY:

This #SpookySeason, swap standard candy for heroic Frosty Boo! Books – the treat that gives back! Purchasing Frosty Boo! Books for the super heroes in your life will directly contribute to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, making more family moments possible for children waiting in foster care.

Over the past three decades, Wendy's has raised more than $300 million benefitting the Foundation, helping to find permanent, loving families for nearly 13,000 children across the United States and Canada. To learn more about Frosty Boo! Books and how Wendy's is working to make more family moments possible, visit Wendy's Frosty Boo! Books or www.davethomasfoundation.org

HOW TO GET YOUR FROSTY BOO! BOOKS:

Put on your super hero cape and visit your nearest Wendy's to pick up your DC-inspired Frosty Boo! Books for just $1 each. You can also order via the mobile app or through Wendy's self-order kiosks—just add your Frosty Boo! Books to your order from the "Give Something Back" category. Once purchased, coupons can only be redeemed in-restaurant.