Frosty Fusions, which include sauces and various sweet treats like Pop-Tarts and OREO cookies, launch today at Wendy’s restaurants nationwide and in Wendy’s mobile app.
Frosty Fusions allow fans to add a sauce and mix-ins for extra flavor to the silky smooth Vanilla or Chocolate Frosty.
- Pop-Tarts Strawberry Frosty Fusion is the first time this beloved snacking staple is officially offered as a mix-in for a frozen dessert, combining Wendy’s Frosty and sweet strawberry sauce with chunks of strawberry-flavored Pop-Tarts Crunchy Poppers pieces.
- OREO Brownie Frosty Fusion features the classic Frosty swirled with the chocolatey Brownie Batter sauce mixed with perfectly crunchy OREO cookie pieces.
- Caramel Crunch Frosty Fusion blends the classic Frosty with crunchy toffee pieces and a sweet caramel sauce.
As a reminder, Wendy’s Frosty Swirls are also now available and start with choosing one of three indulgent sauces swirled with a smooth, classic Vanilla or Chocolate Frosty.
- Strawberry Frosty Swirl features sweet, juicy strawberry sauce swirled and topped on a creamy Frosty.
- Caramel Frosty Swirl gives fans an even sweeter treat that tastes like a cold, creamy candy bar.
- Brownie Batter Frosty Swirl is the decadent, chocolatey Frosty treat of any fan’s dreams.