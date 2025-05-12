Frosty Fusions, which include sauces and various sweet treats like Pop-Tarts and OREO cookies, launch today at Wendy’s restaurants nationwide and in Wendy’s mobile app.

Frosty Fusions allow fans to add a sauce and mix-ins for extra flavor to the silky smooth Vanilla or Chocolate Frosty.

Pop-Tarts Strawberry Frosty Fusion is the first time this beloved snacking staple is officially offered as a mix-in for a frozen dessert, combining Wendy’s Frosty and sweet strawberry sauce with chunks of strawberry-flavored Pop-Tarts Crunchy Poppers pieces.

OREO Brownie Frosty Fusion features the classic Frosty swirled with the chocolatey Brownie Batter sauce mixed with perfectly crunchy OREO cookie pieces.

Caramel Crunch Frosty Fusion blends the classic Frosty with crunchy toffee pieces and a sweet caramel sauce.

As a reminder, Wendy’s Frosty Swirls are also now available and start with choosing one of three indulgent sauces swirled with a smooth, classic Vanilla or Chocolate Frosty.