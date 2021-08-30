    Wendy's to Give Away $1 Million Worth of Breakfast Food in Ohio

    Industry News | August 30, 2021
    Wendy's store exterior seen at dusk.
    Wendy's
    Wendy's is awarding over 3,500 free breakfast combo meals to radio listeners, valued at over 1 million dollars' worth of morning meals.

    To help Ohio parents and teachers get in the back-to-school groove, Wendy's is launching a duo of deals to combat the morning madness:

    • One Million Dollar Back-To-School Breakfast Giveaway: Ohio-based Wendy's restaurants are giving away "breakfast for a school year" to parents and teachers in central/southern Ohio with its $1 million Back-to-School Breakfast Giveaway. Hosted across fan-favorite radio stations, Wendy's is awarding over 3,500 free breakfast combo meals to radio listeners, valued at over 1 million dollars' worth of morning meals.
    • $1.99 Breakfast Croissants:  Now through October, parents can snag Wendy's Sausage, Egg & Swiss or Bacon Egg & Swiss Croissants for just $1.99 each. Simply order in-restaurant, via drive-thru or via mobile order to secure this craveable deal. 
