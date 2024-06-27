Wendy’s fans can celebrate National Ice Cream Month (July) and cool off this summer with a free small Frosty with a $5 purchase, available daily from July 1 through July 7 only with the offer in the Wendy’s app*.

We recommend Wendy’s $5 Biggie Bag as the perfect Frosty pairing, which includes the choice of a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger, made with fresh, never frozen beef, or a Crispy Chicken Sandwich, paired with 4-piece Nuggs, Jr. Hot & Crispy Fries and a refreshing small soft drink.

Test out Wendy’s newest Frosty flavor, Triple Berry, the biggest and most refreshing flavor to join Wendy’s iconic Frosty lineup yet! Triple Berry Frosty combines three of the freshest fruit flavors of the season – strawberry, blackberry, and raspberry – into one sweet summer treat.

Whether you dip your Hot & Crispy Fries in your Frosty or enjoy it alongside a $5 Biggie Bag, you can count on a refreshing Frosty to keep it cool all summer long!

Fans can save even more with DoorDash! Beginning July 4 through July 10, DashPass members can get $10 off their DoorDash order of $20+ when they purchase Wendy’s new Saucy Nuggs.