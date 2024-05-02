To honor National Foster Care Month, Wendy’s, The Coca-Cola Company and Keurig Dr Pepper are committed to Making a Biggie Difference for the more than one hundred thousand children in foster care who are waiting for a permanent home and loving family.

With every QR code scan of Wendy’s cold beverage cups this May, $5 will be donated to help the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption further its mission of increasing the number of adoptions of children waiting in North America’s foster care systems.

Additionally, on National Foster Care Day, Tuesday, May 7, Wendy’s will reduce delivery and service fees to $0 on all in-app delivery orders to make it as easy as possible to get cups in hand and scanned.

Finally, all-month, customers can use the free any size Coca-Cola or Dr Pepper drink with purchase in-app offer when placing an in-app delivery, dine-in or carry-out order by logging in or creating a Wendy’s Rewards account in the Wendy’s app or on Wendys.com.

Wendy’s makes support of foster care adoption easy. Simply sip, scan and support:

Sip : Order your favorite Coca-Cola® or Dr Pepper® beverage from Wendy’s.

: Order your favorite Coca-Cola® or Dr Pepper® beverage from Wendy’s. Scan : Find the QR code on your cold beverage cup and scan using a smartphone camera app.

: Find the QR code on your cold beverage cup and scan using a smartphone camera app. Support : Every scan unlocks a $5 donation from Wendy’s, up to $500,000, to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.

: Every scan unlocks a $5 donation from Wendy’s, up to $500,000, to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. More Information: To make an even biggier difference for children waiting in foster care, customers can make an additional personal gift to the Foundation: davethomasfoundation.org/biggierdifference

From May 1-31, fans can support National Foster Care Month at participating Wendy’s restaurants nationwide with a beverage purchase and scan. Additionally, on May 7, National Foster Care Day, fans can take advantage of $0 delivery and service fees, and a free any size Coca-Cola or Dr Pepper with purchase digital in-app offer – which can then be used to sip, scan and support.

The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption’s mission is to dramatically increase the number of adoptions of children waiting in North America’s foster care systems. Wendy’s continues to deliver on this mission with its longstanding support of National Foster Care Month through the ‘Make a Biggie Difference’ program. Over the past three decades, the Foundation has found permanent families for more than 14,000 children across the United States and Canada. Wendy’s and its customers have also raised more than $320 million to benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.