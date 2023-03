Wendy’s Introduces Three New Spring-Inspired Menu Items

Wendy’s brand-new Blueberry Pomegranate Lemonade, Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap, and Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad will be hopping onto menus on March 28, for fans looking for refreshing, flavor-packed options.

The Blueberry Pomegranate Lemonade will have lemonade-loving fans bursting with excitement this season. The sweet and fruity take on the iconic Dave's Craft Lemonade is perfectly refreshing with bright tart notes of pomegranate and a pop of color worthy of any Instagram aesthetic. Say hello to your new go-to beverage for the warmer months ahead.

"We are always listening to our fans and introducing exciting new menu items to give them exactly what they are craving," says Carl Loredo, Global Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy's Company. "Our Dave's Craft Lemonades have been a fan-favorite menu item for years, and our all-natural lemonade foundation allows us to bring flavor innovation like no one else in the business. We're excited to kick off the season and give our passionate fans another irresistibly delicious flavor with Blueberry Pomegranate Lemonade."

At Wendy's, lighter menu options don't mean less flavor. Wrapped in a warm tortilla and filled with diced grilled chicken, shredded cheddar cheese, fresh romaine lettuce and a creamy ranch sauce, the new handheld Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap is more than just a snack. It is the perfect flavor-packed meal for people on-the-go. Some say it's the onlychicken wrap worth obsessing over.

"It's no secret that at Wendy's, we know Ranch," adds John Li, Vice President of Culinary Innovation for The Wendy's Company. "There are many who've tried to master the grilled chicken wrap, but we're not snacking around with our offering. From our classic creamy Ranch sauce to the warm wrap folded perfectly for people on the move, our team built a wrap that's worthy of the entrée menu."

Wendy's is also punching up its salad lineup with a deliciously new and fresh-made Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad. Topped with freshly cooked Applewood Smoked Bacon, diced tomatoes, grilled chicken, crispy fried onions and diced egg, this salad is guaranteed to spring your taste buds into action. Wendy's indulgent take on this classic salad is anything but ordinary – it's the freshest made Cobb in the game.

To try the Blueberry Pomegranate Lemonade, Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap and Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad, place an order through the Wendy's mobile app, head to your preferred delivery mobile app, or in-restaurant at your nearest Wendy's. When ordering directly from the Wendy's app or with your MyWendy's account online, you'll earn points to treat yourself all season with Wendy's Rewards.