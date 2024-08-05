Calling all Frosty spoon scoopers, fry dippers and straw sippers! Wendy’s is sweetening the final days of summer with $1 small Frosty treats for six straight weeks beginning Monday, August 5.*  Somewhere between a milkshake and soft-serve ice cream, there’s some debate on how to enjoy a Frosty.  A spoon? Straw?  With fries?  70% of Frosty fans say Frosty Time calls for a spoon.  Meanwhile, Gen Z is most likely to be seen dipping Wendy’s Hot & Crispy Fries in their Frosty as their preferred utensil.**  The $1 Frosty deal invites fans to grab a spoon, straw and fry, then decide!

For those that haven’t tried Frosty, there’s no better time to dip, sip and scoop a small Frosty for just $1.

WHERE & WHEN:
Available at participating Wendy’s restaurants nationwide, Wendy’s $1 small Frosty treats will be available today through September 15.*  That means there’s no limit to how fans can enjoy Frosty Time!

For more delicious deals, download the Wendy’s app to start earning Rewards points.  For every $1 spent, get 10 points to trade in for a freebie of whatever you’re craving.  Not to mention, fans can “stack” eligible rewards and offers to get the most out of a Wendy’s visit – talk about a bang for your buck!***

WHY:
As summer ends, Wendy’s is giving fans a celebratory treat that can’t be beat.  Fans can choose between the Classic Chocolate Frosty or savor the final days of the seasonally inspired Triple Berry Frosty while supplies lasts**** – which combines three of the freshest fruit flavors of the season – strawberry, blackberry and raspberry – into one summer treat.

*Limited time only at participating U.S. Wendy’s.  Not valid in a combo.  Prices may be higher in AK, HI, CA and via third party delivery.
**Preference based on a national survey conducted by Wendy’s.  
***At participating U.S. Wendy’s.  Wendy’s account registration and use required to earn points and redeem rewards.  Points have no monetary value.  See www.wendys.com/Rewards for details.
****Available for a limited time only participating U.S. Wendy’s.  Natural strawberry, blackberry and raspberry flavors with other natural flavors.
*****Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska and Canada.
