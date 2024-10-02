Ahoy! In celebration of the 25th anniversary of “SpongeBob SquarePants,” Wendy’s and Paramount are partnering to launch Wendy’s Krabby Patty Kollab,* which includes a Krabby Patty Kollab Burger and Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty. Available nationwide in the U.S., Canada and Guam beginning Tuesday, October 8, the Krabby Patty Kollab menu items are worth the wait for both “SpongeBob SquarePants” fans and Wendy’s customers alike.

Fans have eagerly speculated and imagined how this iconic patty might taste, and Wendy’s is bringing its Krabby Patty Kollab Burger to land for a limited time, best paired with a first-of-its-kind Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty. The Krabby Patty Kollab Burger is Wendy’s take on the most coveted recipe in all of Bikini Bottom, available starting October 8 in restaurants nationwide and on the Wendy’s app.

The Wendy’s Krabby Patty Kollab includes:

Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty: Wendy’s Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty is the iconic Vanilla Frosty fans know and love with a Pineapple Mango flavored puree swirl** – a first-of-its-kind Frosty flavor innovation.

Wendy’s Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty is the iconic Vanilla Frosty fans know and love with a Pineapple Mango flavored puree swirl** – a first-of-its-kind Frosty flavor innovation. Krabby Patty Kollab Burger: Wendy’s take on a Krabby Patty features a quarter pound of Wendy’s fresh, never frozen beef,*** two slices of melty American cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, and a top-secret Krabby Kollab sauce on a toasted premium bun.

“In a world of people cutting corners, Wendy’s is known for quality in everything we do – from our fresh, famous food to collaborations with brands that our fans love,” said Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy’s Company. “So, it makes sense that two of the most iconic squares in pop culture are teaming up to bring a taste of this unique, limited-time experience to life for fans of all ages!”

Wendy’s is partnering with Nickelodeon and Paramount as the exclusive national QSR brand in “The Krabby Patty Kollab,” a program that will bring food items inspired by the iconic “SpongeBob SquarePants” Krabby Patty into the real world and onto menus for the first time ever.

“‘The Krabby Patty Kollab’ marks another innovative way to continue the landmark 25th anniversary celebration of ‘SpongeBob SquarePants,’ bringing Bikini Bottom to the surface like never before,” said Dario Spina, CMO, Paramount Brand Studio. “Wendy’s pulse on pop culture and connection to fans makes this collaboration a perfect match for Paramount, and we’re looking forward to delivering memorable and immersive experiences through custom creative, engaging social content and recognizable influence.”

Fans in Los Angeles can enjoy an exclusive first bite of Wendy’s Krabby Patty Kollab Meal on Monday, October 7 and Tuesday, October 8 through an immersive Wendy’s drive-thru experience in Panorama City. All other landlubbers across the U.S. and Canada can snag the Krabby Patty Kollab Burger and Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty in Wendy’s restaurants nationwide or through the Wendy’s mobile app beginning October 8. Order up!

*Available for a limited time only participating Wendy’s.

**Natural pineapple flavor with other natural flavors.

***Approximate weight before cooking. Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska and Canada.