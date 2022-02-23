Wendy's to Launch Breakfast in Canada

Today, Wendy's announced that breakfast will be available in all Wendy's restaurants across Canada this spring, entering a new daypart to offer Canadians what they deserve: a breakfast that does not cut corners. Say goodbye to dry English muffins, stale breakfast sandwiches, and see-through bacon, and wake up to a craveable made-to-order breakfast paired with a meticulously crafted cup of custom blended coffee made specifically for Canadian customers. From freshly cracked Canadian eggs on every sandwich, to savoury Applewood smoked bacon, freshly-cooked in every restaurant every day and biscuits served warm from the oven.

"Canadians deserve a better, high-quality breakfast experience that is fast and affordable, without cutting corners. That is exactly what Wendy's will deliver when we launch breakfast across Canada this spring," says Abigail Pringle, President, International and Chief Development Officer. "We have done the work, immersing ourselves in what Canadian customers want from their breakfast and we will serve up hot, made-to-order, great-tasting food, using high quality ingredients that have long set Wendy's apart from the competition. We are confident that our breakfast experience will make Wendy's their number one choice."

Wendy's' mouth-watering, morning routine-changing breakfast menu will be revealed in the coming weeks, bringing a twist to familiar flavours and pay homage to fan favourites, like the Breakfast Baconator.

Wendy's has been on a roll in Canada over the past few years, gaining market share and hitting record sales. Wendy's Canada also recently celebrated the opening of the 400th restaurant in the country last November and is actively recruiting new franchisees to join the System. This growth is supported by Wendy's continued points of difference: sourcing craveable, high-quality Canadian ingredients like fresh, never frozen Canadian beef; continually investing in menu innovation and quality like Hot & Crispy fries, Strawberry Frosty® and Canadian grown lettuce and tomatoes; improving packaging sustainability; and investing in its delivery and digital business to reach more customers, more often.

To support its expansion into breakfast, Wendy's Canadian franchisees plan to hire approximately 1,600 crew members across the country, offering opportunities for flexibility and to build a career. Morning people who are ready to dish out breakfast Wendy's style can apply today at wendys-careers.com/caen/ or visit their local Wendy's restaurant.