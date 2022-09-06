Wendy's Launches Drinks and Combo Meals Inspired by TV Series Rick and Morty

Wendy’s and Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty are joining forces once again to celebrate the Emmy Award-winning series’ sixth season with exclusive Coca-Cola Freestyle flavors, Rick and Morty-inspired combo meals on Uber Eats and a chance to win limited-edition Rick and Morty’s-themed merch exclusively with Uber Eats.

Following the outpouring of love last year, Wendy’s is partnering again with the innovative team at Coca‑Cola to bring back Portal Time Lemon Lime and double down on the fun with a brand-new flavor addition: Froopyland Froopunch. Both flavors will be available on more than 5,000 Coca-Cola Freestyle dispensers in Wendy’s locations across the country and on the Wendy’s app, so no one has to miss out on these galactic sips.

Portal Time Lemon Lime : What happens when you teleport tart citrus and sweet lime to the same coordinates inside your mouth. Portal Time, Morty! That zesty aroma is just what it smells like between universes.

Froopyland Froopunch: Escape into your happy place, a pocket world generated by splicing citrus, tart cherry and orange flavors in a quantum tesseract. Just like the fruit punch dad used to make, if dad was a space-bending genius.

Today through Sunday, September 11 Wendy’s is serving up limited-edition combo meals inspired by the hit show, available for delivery exclusively on Uber Eats:

Hot Honey NOT Birdperson Combo: Have you ruined yet another universe? Portal over to one where the spicy breaded chicken breast comes with pepper jack cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, crunchy dill chips, and a drizzle of habanero hot honey sauce all on a toasted bun and served with hot & crispy fries and a drink of choice. That should help wash down the taste of quantum paradox.

Riggity Riggity Wrecked Combo: Put the drama on hold for an episode while you riggity riggity wreck a quarter-pound of fresh, never-frozen beef with Applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, crispy onions, sweet, smoky bourbon bacon sauce, hot & crispy fries, and drink of choice. It's a classic bourbon and bacon adventure.

Starting September 7, anyone who orders one of these Rick and Morty-inspired combo meals from the “Morty’s” menu category on Uber Eats will be entered for a chance to win one-of-a-kind merchandise. From hoodies to sweatpants to bucket hats, you’re going to want to get your hands on this drip.