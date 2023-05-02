Wendy's Launches Ghost Pepper Ranch Chicken Sandwich and Ghost Pepper Fries

Get ready, your summer plans just got a bit spicier and a whole lot cooler. Hitting menus, Wendy's is cooking up the new Ghost Pepper Ranch Chicken Sandwich and Ghost Pepper Fries and is announcing the return of the beloved Strawberry Frosty.

"Our Made to Crave menu continues to be a powerhouse, creating unique, unforgettable flavor experiences for our fans," says Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy's Company. "Customers can't wait to try the products we add to this line-up, and I know spicy seekers will be back for another visit once they try the layers of Ghost Pepper we've put on top of our spicy chicken fillet. We take our position as the queen of spice very seriously, and the team really outdid themselves when creating this sandwich!"

Ghost Pepper Ranch Chicken Sandwich and Ghost Pepper Fries Bring the Fire

The first new Made to Crave offering of the year, the Ghost Pepper Ranch Chicken Sandwich dials up the heat using Wendy's signature Spicy Chicken, ghost pepper infused American cheese, ghost pepper seasoned crispy onions, lettuce, tomato, and a creamy ghost pepper ranch sauce. That's four layers of heat that fans won't be able to get enough of.

For those who are looking to double down on spice, the new Ghost Pepper Fries are an absolute must. Made with Wendy's natural-cut, Hot & Crispy French Fries, the Ghost Pepper Fries are coated in a unique spicy fry sauce for the ultimate flavor upgrade. You won't want to ghost on this pairing!

The Sweet Return of the Strawberry Frosty

For fans looking to cool down their taste buds, look no further - the Strawberry Frosty has made its sweet return, joining the Chocolate Frosty on menus, for a limited time. Last year the flavor quickly became a fan-favorite, earning itself a return spot on the menu as the summer fling that everyone needs.

"Wendy's Frosty treats are one of the most iconic desserts in fast-food and the Strawberry Frosty was a welcome surprise for consumers' palates last summer," said John Li, Vice President of Culinary Innovation for The Wendy's Company. "The sweet and real strawberry puree we use delivers the refreshing taste of summer in every spoonful. After the response we saw last year, we knew it was something that deserved to reclaim its place on this summer's menu!"

To try the Ghost Pepper Ranch Chicken Sandwich, Ghost Pepper Fries and Strawberry Frosty simply place an order through the Wendy's mobile app, or head to your nearest Wendy's. When ordering directly from the Wendy's app or with your MyWendy's account online, you'll earn points to treat yourself with Wendy's Rewards. Yep, free Wendy's by eating your favorite Wendy's.

And that's not all, from May 3 through May 9, if you have or sign-up for DashPass, DoorDash's membership service, you'll be able to score $5 off your next order of $15 or more when you include a Ghost Pepper Ranch Chicken Sandwich before checkout! This sandwich is a DashPass exclusive item, delivered exclusively through DoorDash until May 17.