Wendy's Launches Loyalty Program in Canada

Wendy's announced the launch of Wendy's Rewards loyalty program in Canada, allowing customers the opportunity to earn points and unlock rewards for their favorite mouth-watering menu items.

How are rewards earned? At any time of the day, Wendy's customers will earn 10 points for every $1 spent on food and drinks.

"Wendy's has the best fans, and we are excited to reward them by bringing the Wendy's loyalty program to Canada," says Liz Geraghty, Chief Marketing Officer, International, The Wendy's Company. "Who wouldn't want to be rewarded for enjoying Wendy's favorites like the Frosty, Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger, and Breakfast Baconator?"

Wendy's continues to make it easy for customers to order freshly prepared, craveable food via its mobile app, with deals and offers at their fingertips. Simply make a purchase at Wendy's to earn points and keep track of them in the Wendy's mobile app. For orders placed at the counter or in the drive-thru, customers will scan their in-app QR code to secure their Rewards points. Points can be redeemed on mobile and in-restaurant orders via the Rewards Store in the Wendy's app.

Wendy's has maintained strong momentum in Canada over the past few years, and with the launch of Breakfast in May 2022, gaining market share and hitting record sales with menu items like the Breakfast Baconator, hot and crispy Seasoned Potatoes and Frosty-ccino. The brand is also continuing to invest in its digital business to provide even more ways to access Wendy's. This growth and innovation are supported by Wendy's continued points of difference: sourcing craveable, high-quality Canadian ingredients such as the fresh, never frozen Canadian beef used in our square hamburgers; continually investing in menu innovation and quality with Hot & Crispy fries and Canadian greenhouse grown lettuce and tomatoes; improving packaging sustainability; and investing in its delivery and digital business to reach more customers, more often.