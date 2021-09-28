Wendy's Launches New Hot & Crispy Fries with 'Fry-day Freebie Lineup'

Every Friday in October is officially a Fry-day as Wendy’s Hot & Crispy Fries are coming out from the sidelines and taking center stage Those who purchase a medium Hot & Crispy Fry will score a different freebie each Friday via an in-app offer. Simply apply the mobile offer to your mobile order or scan the mobile offer in-restaurant or in the drive-thru.

Fry-day Freebie Lineup: With purchase of a medium Hot & Crispy fry via mobile offer you’ll score:

·Fry-day, 10/1: Free Dave’s Single

·Fry-day, 10/8: Free 10-piece Crispy or Spicy Nuggets

·Fry-day, 10/15: Free Junior Bacon Cheeseburger

·Fry-day, 10/22: Free 10-piece Crispy or Spicy Nuggets

·Fry-day, 10/29: Free Classic Chicken Sandwich

All October long customers can also score a free Small Frosty with the purchase of any size Hot & Crispy fry purchase via mobile offer. Simply apply the mobile offer to your mobile order or scan the mobile offer in-restaurant or in the drive-thru.

Wendy’s is also offering $0 delivery fee in-app every weekend in October.