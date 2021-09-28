    Wendy's Launches New Hot & Crispy Fries with 'Fry-day Freebie Lineup'

    Industry News | September 28, 2021
    Wendy's fry.
    Wendy's
    Mobile app customers will have access to a special deal each Friday in October.

    Every Friday in October is officially a Fry-day as Wendy’s Hot & Crispy Fries are coming out from the sidelines and taking center stage Those who purchase a medium Hot & Crispy Fry will score a different freebie each Friday via an in-app offer. Simply apply the mobile offer to your mobile order or scan the mobile offer in-restaurant or in the drive-thru. 

    Fry-day Freebie Lineup: With purchase of a medium Hot & Crispy fry via mobile offer you’ll score:

    ·Fry-day, 10/1: Free Dave’s Single

    ·Fry-day, 10/8: Free 10-piece Crispy or Spicy Nuggets

    ·Fry-day, 10/15: Free Junior Bacon Cheeseburger

    ·Fry-day, 10/22: Free 10-piece Crispy or Spicy Nuggets

    ·Fry-day, 10/29: Free Classic Chicken Sandwich

    All October long customers can also score a free Small Frosty with the purchase of any size Hot & Crispy fry purchase via mobile offer. Simply apply the mobile offer to your mobile order or scan the mobile offer in-restaurant or in the drive-thru.

    Wendy’s is also offering $0 delivery fee in-app every weekend in October.

    News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by QSR, Food News Media, or Journalistic, Inc.

    read more