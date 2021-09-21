Wendy's Launches 'Newb School' to Help Improve Your Video Gaming Skills

Wendy's and Uber Eats are taking fans back to school this September, but don't worry – no textbooks are needed this time around. To earn acceptance into Newb School, simply order $20 or more of your favorite Wendy's items exclusively through Uber Eats. Fans will then gain access to learn from some of the world's best gamers:

COURAGE: Mastering Content Creation

ITSHAFU: Improving Gameplay

MYTH: Aiming – Best Practices & Good Habits

GMHukari: Chess Strategy

iiTzTimmy: Growing Your Channel

TAEHATYPES: Mechanical Keyboard Building

Anyone who places a $20+ Wendy's order on Uber Eats from Tuesday, September 21 through Thursday, September 30 will have paid their craveable tuition. After placing the order, fans will be emailed an access code within 24 hours, officially enrolling them in Newb School.

From Fortnite to Animal Crossing, Wendy's is the certified queen of gaming. Following the success of last year's Never Stop Gaming partnership with Uber Eats, Newb School is the latest way the brand shares their passion with the gaming community by providing them with what they want – delicious meals and top tutors.

"At Wendy's, we are always looking for new ways to have our customers backs – and one way we do this is through our continued gaming partnerships with Uber Eats to directly and authentically connect our fans with leading gamers, craveable food and best-in-class delivery," says Wendy's Chief Marketing Officer Carl Loredo. "Newb School is our chance to collectively thank gamers for continuing to follow and engage with Wendy's these past couple years, and of course they can enjoy Hot & Crispy fries while taking their gaming to the next level."

Gaming fans should head to Wendy's on Uber Eats to place their order and await their access code enabling the best study guide the gaming world has to offer.