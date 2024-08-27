Wendy’s is fueling football fans and saucing up game day with the new Saucy Nuggs Party Pack available nationwide. The Saucy Nuggs Party Pack features about 45-50* all white-meat chicken nuggets freshly tossed and sauced in one of seven unique flavors. Every watch-party sized Nuggs order is served with Ranch or Blue Cheese dipping sauces for the next-level game day eating experience. Whether fans are cheering on their team from the tailgate or at a watch party, Saucy Nuggs keeps them full and focused on football all game day long!

WHERE & WHEN:

Starting August 27, football fans can grab a Saucy Nuggs Party Pack at the drive-thru, in-restaurant or through the Wendy’s app and take the stress out of hosting a tailgate or watch party. No matter which team is on top, Wendy’s Nugg lovers are always winning with a choice of seven saucyflavors: Honey BBQ, Garlic Parm, Buffalo, Spicy Honey BBQ, Spicy Garlic Parm, Spicy Buffalo, and Spicy Ghost Pepper.

HOW:

Fans can order the Saucy Nuggs Party Pack at their favorite Wendy’s restaurant or in the Wendy’s app. Simply navigate to the in-app menu and choose the Saucy Nuggs Party Pack in one of seven flavors then get ready to get saucy all game day long. And as an added perk, Wendy’s has lowered the in-app delivery fee to $0 every Saturday.**

*At participating U.S. Wendy’s. Approximately 45-50 nuggets. Product count based on approximate weight.

**At participating U.S. Wendy’s. Offer valid on Saturdays, Aug. 31 – Dec. 14, 2024 on delivery orders placed in the Wendy’s App only. Wendy’s App download and registration required. Delivery availability may vary by location. Service fee and taxes apply. Not valid in CA. Not valid on third-party delivery platforms. Subject to cancellation at any time.

