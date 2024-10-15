The Wendy’s Company announced today that Rebel Foods, the world’s largest internet restaurant brand and the master franchise holder for Wendy’s in India, opened its 160th Wendy’s restaurant at BTM Layout in Bengaluru. Dana Calvert, Wendy’s Chief International Development Officer, led the opening celebration, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to accelerating growth in India.

With this new restaurant, Bengaluru will have more than 20 Wendy’s locations, with dine-in services available at the MG Road and BTM Layout locations. It also marks Rebel’s 160th Wendy’s restaurant opening across more than 25 cities in India in just 36 months.

The BTM Layout restaurant features Wendy’s Global Next Gen design, built with a digital-first focus and created to enhance the experience for both customers and crew. The location has more than 50 seats inside and features self-ordering kiosks, providing customers with a seamless and personalised experience, catering to both dine-in and take-away customers. Customers can enjoy Wendy’s signature menu items like the OG Spicy Aloo Crunch Burger and Flavour Fresh Premium Burgers, along with global favourites like the iconic Frosty dessert.

Earlier this month, Rebel Foods celebrated the opening of another new restaurant at Logix Mall, Noida, with Wendy’s President, International, E.J. Wunsch at the ribbon-cutting ceremony alongside Rebel Foods Co-Founder and CEO Jaydeep Barman.

E.J. Wunsch said: “I am thrilled to visit India, a strategic growth market for Wendy’s global expansion plans. Our partnership with Rebel Foods has helped us deliver Wendy’s fresh famous food to Indian customers across the market, and the opening of the Logix Mall, Noida restaurant will provide another opportunity for Wendy’s fans to enjoy our food where they live, work, and play.”

Jaydeep Barman said: “As we celebrate the opening of our new Wendy’s restaurant in Bengaluru, we are excited to expand the brand to reach consumers in a new market. We plan to make the brand accessible to Wendy’s consumers across India, while continuing to expand in areas where we already have Wendy’s restaurants. Our expansion plans represent a significant step forward in our mission to make Wendy’s the newest burger obsession in India.”

Wendy’s, celebrated for its diverse menu and bold flavors, continues to excite Indian palates with its innovative offerings. With customer favorites like the Flavor Fresh lineup and Spicy Aloo Crunch, alongside recently introduced standouts such as the Mexican, BBQ, Cheese Blast and Tandoori, Wendy’s has established itself as a pioneer of innovative taste experiences. In a bold new move, Wendy’s recently launched India’s first-ever Chimichurri Burgers, available in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. These burgers, inspired by the vibrant flavors of Argentinian cuisine with a touch of Indian spice, have quickly captured the attention of customers, becoming a fast favorite across the country.

Rebel Foods plans to build dine-in Wendy’s restaurants across Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad over the next few months, while delivery services will also continue to expand. Currently serving cities such as Tiruppur, Mysore, Nagpur, Bhilai, Kanpur, Prayagraj, and Kolkata, the plan is to add a couple dozen restaurants by December.