Wendy's to Offer Free 10-Piece Spicy Nuggets

Starting Wednesday, February 2 through Sunday, February 6, Wendy's fans will receive a free order of 10-piece spicy nuggets with any purchase made in-app. Talk about warming up those winter weather chills.

Offer only available at participating U.S. Wendy’s. Offers must be redeemed via the Wendy’s app. Account registration required. Not valid for delivery orders placed outside of the Wendy's app. See offer in Wendy’s app for further details.