    Wendy's to Offer Free Breakfast Sandwiches on National Egg Day

    Industry News | June 2, 2022
    Wendy's Breakfast Baconator.
    Wendy's
    The offer is valid through the app.

    In celebration of National Egg Day this Friday, June 3rd, start your day sunny side up with a free Breakfast Sandwich with purchase.

    The offer is valid on any breakfast sandwich via an in-app offer. Don’t settle for carton eggs at the other guys, every breakfast sandwich that has an egg on it uses freshly-cracked, grade A, honest-to-goodness, from-an-actual-chicken egg. Some might call it an eggscellent Friday.

    News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by QSR, Food News Media, or Journalistic, Inc.

