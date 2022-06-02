Wendy's to Offer Free Breakfast Sandwiches on National Egg Day

In celebration of National Egg Day this Friday, June 3rd, start your day sunny side up with a free Breakfast Sandwich with purchase.

The offer is valid on any breakfast sandwich via an in-app offer. Don’t settle for carton eggs at the other guys, every breakfast sandwich that has an egg on it uses freshly-cracked, grade A, honest-to-goodness, from-an-actual-chicken egg. Some might call it an eggscellent Friday.