Wendy's to Offer Free Coffee via Mobile Order

Whether you wake up on the right side of the bed tomorrow or not, Wendy’s is making sure it can be a good morning.

National Coffee Day – 9/29: Because what’s better than coffee? Free Wendy's Coffee. Whether you’re a hot coffee drinker or prefer to start your mornings with an ice-cold beverage – fans can snag a free Small Wendy’s coffee beverage of their choice with purchase in the Wendy’s app. Available for one time use only, fans can redeem the deal from Thursday, September 29 to Wednesday, October 5. From the legendary Vanilla and Chocolate Frosty-ccino to the fresh brewed coffee, Wendy’s has got your mornings (and mid-day slumps) covered.

An Ode to Potatoes: Keep your eyes peeled, breakfast potato fans can redeem a free small breakfast potato with purchase through October 23. This offer refreshes daily.