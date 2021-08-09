Wendy's to Offer Free Croissants for Two Straight Days

On Friday, August 13 and Saturday, August 14 during breakfast hours, guests can start their day with a free Sausage, Egg & Swiss Croissant, or Bacon, Egg & Swiss Croissant - no purchase necessary.
The offer is valid August 13 – 14, 2021 during breakfast hours only. Customers are limited to one free Sausage, Egg & Swiss or Bacon, Egg & Swiss Croissant upon request per customer per visit at participating locations while supplies last. Not valid within a combo or with any other offer. Offer excludes Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant.
