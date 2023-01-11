Wendy's to Offer Free Fries for Friday the 13th

Wendy's is turning Friday the 13th into FRY-day the 13th with a free Hot & Crispy Fries with purchase offer for fans. But, the good fortune doesn't stop there. Each week this month, fans can enjoy an irresistible deal via the Wendy's mobile app.

Every day can feel like a lucky Fry-day at Wendy's with fries guaranteed hot and crispy every single time, but be sure to mark your calendar for these irresistible deals:

FRY-DAY the 13th – Thursday, 1/19 : Free Any Size a La Carte Hot & Crispy Fry with any purchase. Mobile order only.

Free Any Size a La Carte Hot & Crispy Fry with any purchase. Mobile order only. Fry-day, 1/20 – Sunday, 1/22 : Free 6-piece Nuggets with any Medium or Large Hot & Crispy Fry purchase. Mobile order only.

Free 6-piece Nuggets with any Medium or Large Hot & Crispy Fry purchase. Mobile order only. Monday, 1/23 – Sunday, 1/29 : Free Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger with Medium or Large Hot & Crispy Fry purchase. Mobile order only.

Free Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger with Medium or Large Hot & Crispy Fry purchase. Mobile order only. Monday, 1/30 – Monday, 2/6: BOGO Medium or Large Hot & Crispy Fry. Mobile order only.



Download the Wendy's mobile app, apply one of the delicious deals to your mobile order and either head to your local Wendy's restaurant to redeem or opt for in-app delivery.