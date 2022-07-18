Wendy's to Offer Free Fries for Rest of July

Just in time for the historically hottest weeks of the year, Wendy's is dropping another hot & crispy fry deal to bring the heat, and the sweet, to fans nationwide.
For the rest of July Fry, fans can snag a free Medium Fry with any size Frosty mobile order purchase in the Wendy's app. Yes, that includes the limited time Strawberry Frosty. A berry hot deal indeed.
Download the Wendy's mobile app and head to your nearest Wendy's to start claiming this hot deal.
Don't forget, to celebrate Wendy's two-year Rewards anniversary on July 21, Wendy's Rewards members, will get 2x Bonus Rewards points on all Wendy's combo purchases. Earn free food by eating delicious food.
