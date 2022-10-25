Wendy's to Offer Weekend-Long Halloween Specials

Wendy's is turning Halloween into a HalloWEENDY's weekend-long celebration with five fang-tastic deals.

HalloWEENDY's weekend will kick off on Thursday, October 27 and run through Halloween on Monday, October 31. Check out the frighteningly good Wendy's mobile app offers below:

Thursday, October 27: Free LargefrighteninglygoodHot & Crispy Fry with any purchase

Free LargefrighteninglygoodHot & Crispy Fry with any purchase Friday, October 28: BO(O)GO Dave's Single

BO(O)GO Dave's Single Saturday, October 29 : Free spooktacularSmall Chili with any purchase

Free spooktacularSmall Chili with any purchase Sunday, October 30: BO(O)GO Spicy Chicken Sandwich

BO(O)GO Spicy Chicken Sandwich Monday, October 31 : FReeeerie-sistibleJr. Bacon Cheeseburger with any purchase

BOO-nus Deal: Don't forget to buy Boo! Books at your nearest Wendy's location or in the Wendy's mobile app through Halloween to support the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption (DTFA). For just $1 each, you'll receive five coupons for free Jr. Frosty treats and help to find permanent, loving families for children in foster care. A Halloween deal that gives back.