    Wendy's is Offering $1 Biscuits in November

    Industry News | November 1, 2021
    Wendy's breakfast.
    Wendy's
    The deal is available in-store or through the website or app. 

    Wendy's is offering its Sausage or Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Biscuit for $1 throughout November. 

    We’re talking Wendy’s fluffy, Southern-style biscuit made with real buttermilk, fresh-cracked eggs (not folded like the other guys), oven-baked Applewood Smoked bacon or savory sausage made with crushed red and black pepper, and sage for the perfect kick, topped with melted American cheese for just a buck. 

    News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by QSR, Food News Media, or Journalistic, Inc.

