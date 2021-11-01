Wendy's is Offering $1 Biscuits in November

Wendy's is offering its Sausage or Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Biscuit for $1 throughout November.

We’re talking Wendy’s fluffy, Southern-style biscuit made with real buttermilk, fresh-cracked eggs (not folded like the other guys), oven-baked Applewood Smoked bacon or savory sausage made with crushed red and black pepper, and sage for the perfect kick, topped with melted American cheese for just a buck.

The deal is available in-store or through the website or app.