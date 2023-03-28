Wendy's Offers $30 Off DoorDash Orders to Close March

To properly tip-off the biggie-st weekend in basketball, Wendy’s and DoorDash are calling ‘Biggie’ Power Hours from 6:00 – 7:00 PM EST (3:00 – 4:00 PM PST/5:00 - 6:00 PM CST) on Thursday, March 30 and Friday, March 31. Planned for one full hour each day, when fans order a Biggie Bag via DoorDash using the promo code BIGGIE and hit a $12 minimum order (not including taxes and fees), they’ll receive up to $30 off their entire order.

WHERE & WHEN:

Available exclusively on DoorDash on Thursday, March 30 and Friday, March 31 between 6:00 – 7:00 PM EST (3:00 – 4:00 PM PST/5:00 - 6:00 PM CST), or until the offer redemption limit is reached.

HOW: