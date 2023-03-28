Wendy's Offers $30 Off DoorDash Orders to Close March

To properly tip-off the biggie-st weekend in basketball, Wendy’s and DoorDash are calling ‘Biggie’ Power Hours from 6:00 – 7:00 PM EST (3:00 – 4:00 PM PST/5:00 - 6:00 PM CST) on Thursday, March 30 and Friday, March 31. Planned for one full hour each day, when fans order a Biggie Bag via DoorDash using the promo code BIGGIE and hit a $12 minimum order (not including taxes and fees), they’ll receive up to $30 off their entire order.
WHERE & WHEN:
Available exclusively on DoorDash on Thursday, March 30 and Friday, March 31 between 6:00 – 7:00 PM EST (3:00 – 4:00 PM PST/5:00 - 6:00 PM CST), or until the offer redemption limit is reached.
HOW:
- Step 1: Open the DoorDash app on Thursday, March 30 and Friday, March 31 between 6:00 – 7:00 PM EST (3:00 – 4:00 PM PST/5:00 - 6:00 PM CST) and head to the Wendy’s storefront.
- Step 2: Add a Biggie Bag and all your Wendy’s faves to your cart and hit a $12 minimum order (not including taxes and fees) to be eligible for the discount.
- Step 3: Head to check out and use promo code BIGGIE to officially unlock this biggie deal.
- You only get one BIGGIE promo order per person – so choose wisely
- Step 4: Enjoy up to $30 off your DoorDash Wendy’s order, subject to offer redemption limit.
- Step 5: Sit back and wait for your Dasher to deliver the Biggie-st deal to your doorstep.
News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by WTWH Media LLC.