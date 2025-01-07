Wendy’s and Grubhub have teamed up to offer a value deal of the (quarter) century!
To ring in the new year and celebrate 25 years since the start of the century, burger lovers can score a Wendy’s Dave Single for just 25 cents! The burger features a quarter-pound of fresh British beef, topped with American cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato, pickle, ketchup, mayo, and onion.
Here’s how to get the deal if you’re feeling the post-holiday pinch:
- Available exclusively on Grubhub at participating Wendy’s locations for delivery and pick-up orders today through Jan. 13
- Select a Dave’s Single item on the menu prior to checkout
- The order subtotal must be at least $20 (before tax, tip, and fees)
- The discount will then be auto-applied at checkout