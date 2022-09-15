Wendy's Offers Free Dave's Single for Limited Time

Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day the only way how – with a free Wendy’s Dave’s Single with purchase in-app.

Available for one time use only, cheeseburger fans can redeem the fresh (never frozen) deal from September 15 through September 21 in the Wendy’s app.

But National Cheeseburger Day isn’t the only thing on Wendy’s horizon…

Beginning October 3 through October 30, only DashPass members on DoorDash can get a Biggie Bag delivered to their door. The best meal deal in QSR meets an incredible membership program that pays for itself in just two DashPass orders on average. Also, from October 3 – 30, DashPass members score not only $0 Delivery Fees, but also $4 off purchases of $20 or more with the purchase of any Biggie Bag, only at Wendy’s.