Wendy’s fans can get a free Wendy’s Kids’ Meal with premium combo purchase* when they use the digital offer exclusively in the Wendy’s app beginning August 12.

Every Wendy’s Kids’ Meal features a choice of 4-piece chicken nuggets or a fresh, never frozen beef** hamburger or cheeseburger with Jr. Hot & Crispy Fries or Apple Bites and a kid’s drink. So, treat yourself to a Classic or Spicy Chicken Sandwich, a Baconator made with fresh, never frozen beef or better yet now is the perfect time to try the new Saucy Nuggs and get a delicious meal for the kids, too.

For a limited time, Wendy’s Kids’ Meal features the fan-favorite Art Time Machine toy (perfect for back to school) featuring one of five arts and crafts kits highlighting past art traditions like prehistoric cave paintings, Egyptian hieroglyphics, Renaissance invention, abstract landscape paintings and pop art. The collectible toys are fun for the whole family!

*Offer only available at participating U.S. Wendy’s for a limited time. Offer must be redeemed in the Wendy’s App. App download and account registration required. See offer in the Wendy’s App for further details.

** Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.