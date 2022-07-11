Wendy's Offers One Week of Free Fries

Wendy's is turning National French Fry Day (July 13) into Fry Week, making it "Fry-day" every day with five consecutive days of hot digital deals. Wendy's Hot & Crispy Fries are so good, they can't be contained to a single day of celebration.

WHERE & WHEN:

Kicking off today, fans will be able to get their free fry fix every single day for five days with any mobile purchase in the Wendy's app. Check out the hot (and crispy!) deals below:

Monday, 7/11: Free Medium Fry with any Frosty mobile order purchase

with any Frosty mobile order purchase Tuesday, 7/12: Free Medium Fry with any Salad mobile order purchase

with any Salad mobile order purchase Wednesday, 7/13: Free Any Size Fry with any mobile order purchase

with any mobile order purchase Thursday, 7/14 : Free Small Breakfast Seasoned Potatoes (aka Breakfast FryDay) with any mobile order purchase

: with any mobile order purchase Friday, 7/15: Free Medium Fry with any size Fry mobile order purchase

WHY:

Fries deserve to be celebrated, so that's exactly what Wendy's is setting out to do. Fans can indulge in a perfect balance between the hot, fluffy potato and subtle crispiness—and eat "fries" all week long. Perfect any time, from a lunch time snack that pairs perfectly with a Frosty to starting your morning with Wendy's perfectly Seasoned Potatoes—the options are endless.

HOW:

Download the Wendy's mobile app and head to your nearest Wendy's to start claiming these can't miss deals.

Psst, as an added fry-light to celebrate Wendy's two-year Rewards anniversary on July 21, get 2x Bonus Rewards points on all Wendy's combo purchases, including breakfast. Earn free food, by eating delicious foodit's as simple as that.

But don't fret, this isn't the end of Fry July, more hot deals are coming.