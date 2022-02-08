Wendy's Offers Special Delivery Promotions for February

Wendy's has customers covered all February long with new delivery promotions. ​​​​​ Win with Wendy’s: From February 14 through February 27, enjoy $5 off of any in-app delivery worth $10 or more. This offer is only redeemable once, so make sure you grab all of your fries & nuggs in one go.

Grub on Grubhub: From February 10 until Valentine's Day, snag 25% off of any delivery worth $15 or more on Grubhub.

Dine on DoorDash: From February 12 – February 20, enjoy a free Hot Honey Spicy Chicken Sandwich with any delivery worth $15 minimum or more on Doordash.

