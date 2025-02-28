The Wendy’s Company announced a major global growth milestone with the opening of the 500th Wendy’s restaurant in the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA) region. The restaurant, located in Nagano, Japan, is owned and operated by franchisee Wendy’s Japan K.K. and features the brand’s new Global Next Gen design, which blends modern, innovative design with cutting-edge technology to enhance the customer experience.

Wendy’s has strong momentum outside the U.S., and the 500th restaurant milestone in APMEA is a testament to the brand’s strength and ability to travel around the world. Wendy’s recently celebrated its 160th restaurant opening in India, and the first of 200 planned restaurants in Australia opened last month on Cavill Avenue in Surfers Paradise, Queensland. Wendy’s also continues to expand in Europe, with development agreements for new restaurants in Romania, Scotland, and Ireland – all set to open this year.

Chris Conway, SVP, Managing Director, APMEA, at The Wendy’s Company says: “We are thrilled to reach the significant milestone of opening Wendy’s 500th restaurant in the APMEA region. We are building a high performing, differentiated QSR brand in the region serving our iconic fresh famous food. This achievement reflects the unwavering support, passion and commitment of our franchise partners, like Wendy’s Japan K.K., who play a key role in the brand’s success. Together with our franchisees, Wendy’s is positioned to drive continued growth across APMEA, while accelerating expansion around the globe.”

Osamu Shiseki, Chief Executive Officer at Wendy’s Japan K.K. says: “We are proud to celebrate the opening of our 75th Wendy’s First Kitchen restaurant, which also marks the 500th Wendy’s location in APMEA. For nearly 10 years, our organization has built a strong partnership with Wendy’s, and it’s an honor to continue expanding alongside our hardworking team and loyal customers. We are excited for the opportunity to serve Wendy’s fresh, high-quality food to more people across Japan.”

Wendy’s is one of the world’s most iconic and recognized global QSR restaurant brands. The brand’s commitment to serving fresh famous food, while also providing high-quality experiences – like exceptional hospitality in modern restaurants that cater to evolving customer expectations – is a differentiator in the industry. What distinguishes Wendy’s from the competition is the quality and freshness of its products, along with the ability to tailor menu innovations to regional tastes, keeping the brand relevant and in demand. Wendy’s is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, and serves premium chicken sandwiches and nuggets, Hot & Crispy fries, savory Applewood smoked bacon, and the iconic cool and creamy Frosty dessert.

Wendy’s is actively recruiting new franchisees across multiple markets.