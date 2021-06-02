Wendy's Opens in the U.K.

Wendy’s , the iconic American hamburger brand, has arrived in the United Kingdom. After much anticipation, Wendy’s opens its doors today in Reading, offering signature US menu items that fans know and love, including the Baconator , Dave’s Single, the Spicy Chicken Sandwich and of course the Frosty dessert. These favourites will be joined by an exclusive range of items only available in the UK, including the Veggie Stack, Veggie Bites, and Avocado Veggie Salad.

Wendy’s selected Reading as it is a great community with a strong employee base and is near a major transportation hub, offering the right amount of foot traffic across dayparts. The Company will continue to make its mark on British soil by opening four additional restaurants in the second half of the year, in areas such as Stratford in East London and Oxford.

Abigail Pringle, President, International and Chief Development Officer for The Wendy’s Company comments, “Our vision is to become the world’s most thriving and beloved restaurant brand, and we’re well on our way. Our restaurant opening in Reading is very exciting for Wendy’s as it marks the official launch of the brand in the UK and across Europe.”

Pringle also states, “Our team is working on opening additional restaurants across the country, starting in the southeast, and establishing new franchisee partnerships to help us quickly scale and expand our brand presence, investing in the local economy and bringing more jobs to the area.”

The Reading restaurant has been designed with the Wendy’s customer in mind. You can’t miss the three-foot tall, bronze statue of the Wendy’s signature Frosty dessert that sits above the entrance of the building. The interior offers a fun, welcoming atmosphere with custom design finishes that embrace Wendy’s brand heritage.

Like all Wendy’s restaurants, customers can expect quality at every touchpoint – exceptional hospitality, friendly customer service and delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.

Liz Geraghty, Chief Marketing Officer, International for The Wendy’s Company shares, “We know British consumers are craving great tasting food at an affordable price and that’s what we’re here to give them. We’re very proud to serve hamburgers using fresh, British beef patties topped with fresh British produce. We use locally sourced ingredients wherever possible and all menu items are made to order and can be customised. Our salads are prepared fresh daily and our sandwiches are served hot off the grill - something different to the competition.”

Fans can further engage with the brand across UK-specific social channels, where the Wendy’s iconic tone of voice meets the British sense of humour. Follow along on Twitter and Instagram using @WendysUK.