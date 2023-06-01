Wendy's Partners with Artist T-Pain on Frosty-Themed Music Video

Wendy's and T-Pain (also known as FROS-T-PAIN) are bringing the ultimate chill vibes this summer with the drop of the 'Buy U a Frosty' music video, directed by SixTwentySix's Miles & AJ, and a free small Frosty with purchase promotion. GRAMMY-winning artist and entrepreneur T-Pain reimagined his chart-topping hit single 'Buy U a Drank' to highlight the feeling of sheer delight while enjoying a Frosty. 'Buy U a Frosty' drops today on Wendy's YouTube channel and soon can be used as an original song on TikTok – so you'll be able to snag a Frosty and duet away.

"I loved Wendy's 'We Beefin?' mixtape back in 2018, and knew I wanted to work with them when the time was right. I couldn't pass up the opportunity to remake a classic with one of the most classic menu items of all time – the Wendy's Frosty," says T-Pain.

'Buy U a Frosty' Music Video

Packed with nostalgia, the music video opens with T-Pain in his studio, which then morphs into a Wendy's restaurant, where Frosty treats are abundant, and the vibes are high. With his signature swagger, T-Pain steps up to the mic and performs a summer Frosty anthem. As he savors the final bite of his Frosty, reality sets in – all special effects have disappeared, and T-Pain realizes he's been in a complete Frosty Time daze and has been sitting in a Wendy's booth all along.

"Wendy's loves collaborating with authentic artists and creators, and T-Pain is as real as it gets," says Carl Loredo, Global Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy's Company. "'Buy U a Frosty' masterfully captures the nostalgic feeling you get when you dip into a Frosty – a feeling that has the power to transport you to your favorite places and times. We know fans will love listening to and duetting the track while enjoying this summer's most delicious strawberry flavor."

T-Pain and Wendy's Want to 'Buy U a Frosty'…Literally!

In celebration of this iconic partnership and the coolest treat of the summer, T-Pain and Wendy's are teaming up to bring fans free small Frosty treats with any purchase with the offer in the app or on the website* from June 5 until the first day of summer, June 21.