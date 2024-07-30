Wendy’s and Lonely Ghost have teamed up for the ultimate merch collab to create a saucy limited-edition collection.
Just like the unbeatable combination of sauce and nuggs, Wendy’s and Lonely Ghost are better together – which is why the brands teamed up to bring this limited-edition collection to life that’s all about fueling friendships and celebrating community.
“Our latest launch, Saucy Nuggs, was designed to satisfy Gen Z customers’ cravings for a next-level nugget experience,” said Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy’s Company. “Our saucy collaboration with Lonely Ghost allows us to celebrate community and being better together with both brands’ fans.”
- The saucy details:
- WHERE: To purchase the limited time merch, visit the Lonely Ghost site here on Wednesday 7/31. Fans are encouraged to act fast before they are gone!
- WHEN: On Wendy’s Wednesday of course – drop officially is available for purchase on Wednesday, July 31 at 11:00 am ET.
- WHAT: Wendy’s limited edition merchandise collection with Lonely Ghost features a camo trucker hat, crewneck, wide leg sweatpants, iconic Lonely Ghost baby doll tee and a sticker pack.
- The Lonely Ghost Way combo in the Wendy’s App:
- And if exclusive merch wasn’t saucy enough, Wendy’s App users can opt to try the new Saucy Nuggs “The Lonely Ghost Way” beginning Wednesday, July 31 only in the Wendy’s app!
- For one week only, July 31 through August 7, The Lonely Ghost Way combo will include any piece count of the NEW Spicy Ghost Pepper Saucy Nuggs, fries, a drink and a side of Ghost Pepper Ranch.