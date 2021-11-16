Wendy's Reaches 1,000 International Stores

The Wendy's Company today announced the opening of its 1,000th international restaurant, located in Croydon, south of London in the United Kingdom. This announcement arrives on the heels of several Wendy's global development milestones celebrated throughout this year, including its recent 400th Canadian restaurant opening in Ottawa and 300th restaurant opening across the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA) region opening in India. The Croydon restaurant is Wendy's fourth Company restaurant in the United Kingdom since opening the first location in June.

"We are extremely proud of the progress we are making against our strategic growth pillar of expanding our global footprint," says President and Chief Executive Officer, Todd Penegor. "Our 1,000th International restaurant opening marks an exciting milestone for Wendy's and our growth plans in the United Kingdom and beyond."

Wendy's was founded in Columbus, Ohio in 1969 and shortly after, expanded internationally, bringing its iconic square hamburgers to Canada in 1975. Today, the Wendy's system is comprised of approximately 6,900 restaurants worldwide with a united vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. The Company recently announced a goal of 8,500 to 9,000 global restaurants by the end of 2025 enabling the brand to reach more customers in more places around the world.

"It's an exciting time to be a part of Wendy's and we are proud to achieve this significant growth milestone with the help of our franchise partners, dedicated restaurant crew, support center team and supplier partners around the globe." says President, International and Chief Development Officer, Abigail Pringle. "Together, we have built a solid foundation, great momentum and have a very bright future ahead."