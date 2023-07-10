Wendy's Releases BOGO for $1 Deal

For a limited time, Wendy's is squaring up to the summer heat with one of the hottest deals of the season – BOGO for $1. When fans buy one iconic Dave's Single, Spicy Chicken sandwich, 10 PC Nuggets or Medium Frosty, they'll get another one for just $1.

Take a bite out of the BOGO for $1 lineup:

Dave's Single : A classic burger that doesn't cut corners – a quarter-pound of fresh, never frozen square beef, American cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato, pickle, ketchup, mayo, and onion on a toasted bun.

: A classic burger that doesn't cut corners – a quarter-pound of fresh, never frozen square beef, American cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato, pickle, ketchup, mayo, and onion on a toasted bun. Spicy Chicken Sandwich : The queen of spice is bringing the heat this summer with Wendy's Spicy Chicken Sandwich–a juicy chicken breast marinated and breaded with Wendy's signature blend of fiery spices, cooled down with crisp lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

: The queen of spice is bringing the heat this summer with Wendy's Spicy Chicken Sandwich–a juicy chicken breast marinated and breaded with Wendy's signature blend of fiery spices, cooled down with crisp lettuce, tomato, and mayo. 10 PC. Chicken Nuggets : A fan-favorite, you can't go wrong with Wendy's 100 percent white-meat chicken nuggets breaded to crispy perfection. In the mood for more spice in your life? Go for Spicy Nuggets instead.

: A fan-favorite, you can't go wrong with Wendy's 100 percent white-meat chicken nuggets breaded to crispy perfection. In the mood for more spice in your life? Go for Spicy Nuggets instead. Medium Chocolate Frosty : The most iconic dessert in fast food – cool, creamy and refreshing to help cool off your summer! (Don't worry Strawberry fans, you can sub for Strawberry Frosty instead!)

WHERE & WHEN:

Joining Wendy's fan-favorite value lineup, BOGO for $1 is available now for a limited time at participating Wendy's restaurants nationwide.

HOW:

Visit your nearest participating Wendy's restaurant or order via the Wendy's mobile app to enjoy your Buy One Get One deal for $1. Don't forget to download Wendy's mobile app so you don't miss out on upcoming deals and the opportunity to earn free Wendy's with Wendy's Rewards.