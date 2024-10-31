Wendy’s is inviting fans to feast on the flavors of the season with three new fall-inspired menu innovations. On Tuesday, November 12, Wendy’s restaurants nationwide are adding a new Salted Caramel Frosty, Mushroom Bacon Cheeseburger and a fresh take on the beloved Taco Salad.

Fans can cozy up with warm, comforting flavors like rich salty caramel, mouth-watering mushroom-bacony cheeseburger goodness and Wendy’s beloved chili and fire-roasted corn.

Fall in love with Wendy’s new flavor lineup:

Salted Caramel Frosty: Rich, salty caramel perfectly balanced with Wendy’s iconic sweet & creamy Frosty treat. A spoonful of warm & cozy comfort in every chilly bite, available for a limited time.*

This limited-time menu item features savory roasted mushrooms, crispy bacon, Muenster cheese, and creamy garlic spread all piled high on Wendy’s fresh, never frozen beef**. Every bite delivers rich, indulgent flavors to create a craveable comfort food experience like no other cheeseburger. Taco Salad: It’s the iconic Wendy’s Taco Salad fans know and love, featuring a new creamy zesty salsa dressing, fire-roasted corn, crispy tortilla strips and of course, Wendy’s famous Chili.

As the QSR leader in fresh-made, famous food, Wendy’s is serving up the flavors fans crave most through the colder months!

*Salted Caramel Frosty flavored with other natural flavors.

**Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska and Canada.