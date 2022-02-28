Wendy's Reveals Special Menu Promotions for March

This March there will be one team we all can bet on, because as the Official Breakfast of March Madness and Official Hamburger of March Madness, Wendy’s has built an unbeatable roster of deals via the Wendy’s app. And with savings this good, ordering from anyone else would be a flagrant foul.

Introducing the quick-service restaurant Queen’s starting lineup for March Madness:

At Center: $1 Dave’s Single (Via Wendy’s App) A reliable fixture in the middle of the court. Dave’s Singles will be available for just one dollar when you order in the Wendy’s app. With a daily refresh that runs February 28th through April 10th, you can score this savings lay-up every single day…42 days in a row.



At Point Guard: Half off Breakfast (Via Wendy’s App) This deal is a star for a reason. Fans can net half off their entire Wendy’s breakfast purchase when ordering in the app. No sub needed here, as the offer refreshes daily and is available through March 31st.



At Shooting Guard: $0 Delivery Fee with Wendy’s Delivery A deal that always sinks the long shot. Starting March 11th, fans can score a $0 delivery fee when ordering through Wendy’s app or website. The offer runs through April 4th, so no need to leave the couch during a big game. And yes, you can team up this deal with the 50% off any breakfast purchase*, $1 Dave’s Single or BOGO $1 Premium Chicken Sandwich. Some call it an alley-oop in app. Wendy’s Delivery is fulfilled by DoorDash Drive.



At Power Forward: $3 Off Orders of $15+ For when you have a power order. Receive $3 off any order of $15 or more through the Wendy’s app. Running through April 10th and with a daily refresh, it’s a deal that always beats the shot clock.



At Small Forward: BOGO $1 Premium Chicken Sandwich Don’t let the position deceive you – this deal never misses the jump shot. Fans can buy one, get one for one dollar any premium chicken sandwich like the rookie Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich, through April 10th via a mobile offer. With a weekly refresh, you’ll want to box out other dinner plans.



We’ll also have great rounds of delivery deals throughout the tournament no matter what delivery team you’re on (DoorDash, Uber Eats, or Grubhub) so will be in touch as the competition heats up.